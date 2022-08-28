Internships
Our Internship Program offers full time internships for 4-6 weeks or part-time equivalents at organisations working to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Aurora supports Indigenous and selected non-Indigenous interns to develop practical skills, gain real-world career experience and build professional networks.
Applications for the Aurora Internship Program are open
Applications for the summer 2022/23 round are open until Sunday 28 August 2022.
What is the program?
The Internship Program, supported by the Commonwealth Government, provides funded internships for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants to cover costs associated with travel, accommodation and living expenses. The Program has had a transformational impact on interns, host organisations and the communities we serve:
Who is it for?
We welcome Indigenous and non-Indigenous applicants who are enrolled for study at university or have graduated from a degree at an Australian university, and Indigenous applicants enrolled in a vocational institute in a minimum Certificate IV. Candidates should have a keen interest in developing their skills and working in the Indigenous sector. We are able to place Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander interns at a wide range of organisations including outside of the sector, if the placements are relevant to candidate’s study and career aspirations.
Where are interns placed?
Interns are placed at host organisations across the Indigenous sector this includes but it not limited to health, education, research, law and justice, policy, environment, STEM and community services.
Host organisations are based in major cities as well as regional and remote locations across Australia. Organisations that have hosted interns include NAAJA, ALS, KLC, CSIRO, UNICEF, Studio Gilay, Save the Children, Questacon, Walter Eliza Hall Institute for Medical Research and the Office of Minister Ken Wyatt.
How do I apply?
Applicants need to complete an online application form and provide a CV, academic transcript and two references. Guidance on the application process can be provided by contacting Internships@aurorafoundation.com.au. Following submission of the online application, eligible applicants will need to complete an interview.
For further information on eligibility, selection criteria and internship expectations see our FAQs
