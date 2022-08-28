Internships

Where are interns placed?

Interns are placed at host organisations across the Indigenous sector this includes but it not limited to health, education, research, law and justice, policy, environment, STEM and community services.

Host organisations are based in major cities as well as regional and remote locations across Australia. Organisations that have hosted interns include NAAJA, ALS, KLC, CSIRO, UNICEF, Studio Gilay, Save the Children, Questacon, Walter Eliza Hall Institute for Medical Research and the Office of Minister Ken Wyatt.